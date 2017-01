LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Lawrence.

The collapse was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a building on Newbury Street, officials said.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

