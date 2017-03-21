YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Yarmouth overnight Monday.

According to state police, two cars were involved in the crash, which happened on Route 6 just before Exit 8.

One person was killed in the crash. There was no immediate word of other injuries in the crash.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

