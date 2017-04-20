Crews respond to fatal fire in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed in a fire in Marlborough early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the duplex-style building early Thursday.

The flames are now out and investigators are on the scene.

There is no immediate word on the identity of the victim or if anyone else was in the home.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

