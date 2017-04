EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Crews responded to a hazardous situation early Friday morning.

This happened near the McClellan Highway in East Boston

Fire officials say workers felt light-headed after fuel that is used to power lanterns had spilled.

The situation has since been contained.

No one was taken to the hospital.

