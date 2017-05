YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Yarmouth are responding to a house fire on Pleasant Street.

From the video above you can see the flames shooting through the roof.

Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

Fire crews had to knock down flames before making entry.

There is no word yet on the cause of that fire.

