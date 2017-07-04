Crews respond to ‘major’ water main break in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire crews in Worcester responded Tuesday to a “major” water main break in the city.

The break was reported around 12 p.m. in the area of Winter and Grafton streets, just off I-290.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. Traffic delays are expected as crews work to make repairs.

Photos from the scene showed water and debris shooting into the air.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)