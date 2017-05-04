Crews respond to massive brush fires in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Mashpee are responding a pair of massive brush fires that are burning near McCoy Bay.

A man paddling in the bay reported the fires Thursday to authorities, said Fire Chief Thomas C. Rullo.

Rullo said that he believes the fires were set by someone.

The state’s DCR chief was called to the scene and ruled to let the fires burn to a controllable point. Officials say it will serve some ecological benefit.

The fires are not said to be affecting any neighborhoods.

