SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - An oil tanker overturned Tuesday afternoon on Dewey Street in Saugus.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash.

Video from Sky7 shows the truck on its side in what appears to be a yard.

Crews pulled a man from the truck.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional information is available.

