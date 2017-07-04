Crews respond to plane crash at New Hampshire airport

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A four-seat plane crashed Tuesday morning at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, fire officials said.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. to Boire Field for a report of a Cessna aircraft that had crashed. Firefighters found the plane off the runway and resting in a grassy area.

The pilot was forced to self-evacuate due to a landing gear failure. He was not injured.

Fire officials say the gears buckled upon touch down. A small fuel leak was also quickly contained.

The plane suffered damage to the wing and landing gear. The airport was closed while the FAA worked to remove the plane from the runway.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)