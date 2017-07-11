Crews respond to report of worker pinned under boulder in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — Emergency crews in Woburn are working to remove a man pinned under a boulder.

Fire officials responded to the Woburn Library around 11:45 a.m. for a report of construction worked under a boulder.

Officials say a “technical” operation is underway to rescue the worker.

The condition of the worker is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

7News has a crew heading to the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)