SOMERSET, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a rollover crash in Somerset on Tuesday morning.

A Jeep landed on its side in the front yard of a home.

Crews used power tools to get the driver out. Police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)