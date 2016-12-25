PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a person from a burning building in Peabody on Sunday night.

Crews were called to a three-story apartment building on Washington Street after reports that a person was trapped on the third floor.

Witnesses say they believe everyone managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Officials are investigating.

