FRANKLIN, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire crews responded to a truck fire Sunday on Interstate 495 southbound.

The incident happened near exit 17 in Franklin.

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver.

Massachusetts State Police and Bellingham Fire assisted on the scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)