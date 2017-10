BOSTON (WHDH) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Boston.

The break occurred on the 700 block of Harrison Avenue, Wednesday night.

The road was visibly flooded. Crews are currently working to shut the water off.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

