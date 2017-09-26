BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews returned home Tuesday to Beverly after offering help following the recent devastating hurricanes. Members of the local search and rescue team spent 18 days in Puerto Rico surveying the damage.

One crew of six New Englanders say the damage they saw with their own eyes from Hurricane Maria is worse than what any photos or video can show.

Roads were completely washed out or blocked by debris. Homes, buildings and signage were toppled over.

Power and cell service are almost non-existent, and food and water is sparse.

Each of the crew members left behind their own families and jobs to answer FEMA’s call for help. They’re part of an organization called “Massachusetts Task Force” based out of Beverly, and they train to aide in disasters.

The crew said they helped people in Puerto Rico get transportation, lodging and food.

While they made a definite dent in getting people back on their feet, they say Puerto Rico has a long way to go before its whole again.

