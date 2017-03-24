Crews scrape frozen fish product off turnpike overpass

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — A truck spilled 3 inches of a smelly fish product on a highway overpass in Kennebunk and crews had to scrape off the frozen mess.

Town Fire Chief Jeff Rowe tells the Portland Press Herald the truck exited the Maine Turnpike on Thursday morning, turned onto a roadway and spilled the fish product while crossing the overpass. The fish product quickly froze.

Rowe says the neighborhood had “a definite fish odor.”

Crews with the Kennebunk Public Services scraped the fish product off the road. They also put down sand and salt to reduce slippage. Officials say the area was cleaned within a couple hours.

The town is investigating how the fish product spilled. The person responsible for the vehicle could face charges.

