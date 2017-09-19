Crews search for missing kayaker in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews in Saugus are searching Tuesday night for a kayaker who went missing after he went out on the water and did not return

Family said Craig Dustin Sr., 72, left on his kayak Tuesday morning. He was last seen at around 11 a.m. when he took off in his kayak near the Fox Hill Yacht Club. His son alerted the Coast Guard after he did not return by 2:30 p.m.

Dustin was believed to be wearing a life jacket and was in a red and yellow kayak. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saugus Police Department.

