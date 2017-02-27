PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Crews were searching Plainfield’s Great Brook and the Winooski River on Monday for a Vermont woman who disappeared following a crash and is believed to have ended up in the water.

Police say Krystal Bailey, 29, of Barre, Vermont, was a passenger in a car that went out of control and hit a guardrail Saturday night. The driver is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

Vermont State Police say rescue crews saw the driver and Bailey walk away from the scene after the crash. The driver was located a short time later on the bank of the brook.

“They fled when Plainfield rescue called the Vermont State Police to report their apparent intoxication,” state police Lt. Todd Baxter said Monday in an email.

He said he did not know why they chose to go toward the river rather than the woods.

“All evidence lends to the belief Bailey was unable to exit the river,” police said in a release.

Several personal items belonging to Bailey were found in the water.

“The discovery of these items further indicates Bailey was unable to escape the waterway and may have been swept an unknown distance downriver,” police said.

On Monday, search crews walked the banks of the waterways searching for any sign of Bailey. A boat also was expected to be used during the search.

