Crews to investigate after explosion at a Salem, N.H. home

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Crews spent Monday night watching for hot spots after a series of explosions at a Salem, New Hampshire home.

Flames and smoke were pouring out of the house for hours.

Crews plan to make their way into the home Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a house on Irving Street. Police said they were initially called to the house because of a dispute between the man and his neighbor over firewood leaning against a fence. Police said as officers approached the house, they heard a hissing noise, followed by an explosion. A neighbor reported hearing at least a dozen ammunition rounds going off.

Evacuations were ordered in the nearby area via a reverse 911 call.

Police are familiar with the man even though the house was condemned about a year and a half ago.

Neighbors said the man lived there for decades and while he mostly kept to himself, he exhibited odd behavior. One neighbor told 7News he would walk around the neighborhood carrying a gun, terrifying other neighbors.

