ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Crews are working overtime as they battle the winter storm that is hitting New England.

People continued to travel on Interstate 93 Thursday morning, heeding warnings from state officials.

Plows worked to salt the roads as they waited for snow to stick to the pavement.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged riders to stay off the roads if possible. He encouraged people who need to travel to use public transportation.

