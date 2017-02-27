FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Monday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along Southwest 24th Avenue.

According to city officials, there were two contributing factors to the sinkhole, a water pipe that burst, as well as a Florida Department of Transportation storm drain that failed.

Officials said no one in the city has lost access to water.

City of Fort Lauderdale Public Works is currently working to pave over the hole. There is no word on how long the repairs will take.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)