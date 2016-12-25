CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded the streets of Cambridge on Sunday.

Residents were left with low water pressure as crews worked to fix the mess.

Cambridge Water Department said the water main break was on Harvard Street and Inman Street.

Crews tried to fix the mess as soon as possible. Roads surrounding the break were blocked off on Sunday night.

Neighbors told 7News some people lost water, and others told 7News that they lost pressure.

Water surrounded cars and man people walked around the water to get Christmas Dinner.

People in the area are concerned that the water will turn into ice.

Crews trying to fix the water main break in Cambridge. Water is everywhere near Harvard and Inman. Streets look like streams. @7News pic.twitter.com/Z9JRG3jWgL — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) December 26, 2016

Huge water main break on Harvard and Inman Street in Cambridge.@7News pic.twitter.com/thrHrZnqM7 — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) December 26, 2016

