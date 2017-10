BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are on scene at a water main break in Boston’s Seaport District.

The water spilled out in a parking lot on Dry Dock Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police redirected cars driving by the area.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

