SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Somerville are responding to the Mystic River after a pickup truck landed in the water Tuesday afternoon.

Officials responded just before 4 p.m. to 33 Shore Drive on a report of truck into the water.

It’s not clear what caused the truck to go into the water.

The scene remains very active.

