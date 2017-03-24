Crews working to repair gas leak in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Quincy.

The leak happened in the middle lane of West Squantum Street.

Some people in the area of Harvard and Squantum Streets have been evacuated.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area of West Squantum Street from Harvard Street to Granite Avenue in Milton.

Road closures in that area could cause back ups in the morning commute.

There is no time table yet on when the fixes will be complete.

Watch video above for more.

