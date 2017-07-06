Crime scene investigated in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crime scene in Hyde Park.

Police say officers responded to a report of a robbery on Beaver Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the caller reported a woman was assaulted and robbed by four suspects.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

