Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs make their debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, FLA. (WHDH) – Two endangered tiger cubs have just made their public debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

Anala and Jeda are the first Sumatran tiger cubs born at the theme park. At four months old, they are finally able to be introduced to their habitat on the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

Disney says Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species, with just 500 left in the wild. The park says the cubs’ birth was part of a breeding program called the Species Survival Plan, where multiple zoos and aquariums work to grow the population of threatened and endangered species.

Guests at the park can catch a glimpse of the brother and sister cubs periodically, while zookeepers work to acclimate them to the new area. When not in the public eye, Anala and Jeda will be in a backstage play area where they are learning to swim and climb before entering their habitat full-time.

For more on the newest adorable additions to the park, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)