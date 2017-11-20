Crocodile captured off Florida beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WHDH) – Officials have successfully captured a crocodile that was spotted on the beach in Hollywood, Monday.

After eluding capture for hours, a trapper was eventually able to snag the crocodile at around 1:20 p.m.

According to the City of Hollywood, the six-foot crocodile came from the Dania Beach Pier before stopping in the surf around Johnson Street, at around 8:30 a.m.

6' croc spotted on #HollywoodBeach this morning. Beach Safety is keeping swimmers and beachgoers a safe distance away and @MyFWC has been contacted. Marine Patrol reported seeing the croc earlier around the Dania Beach Pier area. pic.twitter.com/y81GRv8q6H — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) November 20, 2017

The crocodile could be seen on the shore of the beach while beach officials kept pedestrians at a distance. However, large crowds gathered to watch the ordeal.

“We seen it live on Facebook, and I just brought the kids out to witness it,” said one man with two young girls. “Never seen a crocodile on the beach. This is crazy.”

The crocodile disappeared into the waves before making a return just before noon. Officials believe it may have wandered from a nearby canal onto the beach.

Florida Fish and Wildlife responded and could be seen attempting to capture the reptile without harming it. However, the crocodile eluded the trappers and would go into and out of the waves.

Although South Florida does have a population of crocodiles, many say this was a highly unusual event.

“Worry about sharks, now we’re worried about crocodiles on beaches. It’s kind of crazy,” one man said.

Tourists visiting South Florida were shocked at the unusual event.

“We’re just down from North Carolina, and the lady in the store said this has never, ever happened, so it’s kind of an honor to be here,” said one woman.

Officials believe the crocodile is an American Crocodile, which is a protected species.

