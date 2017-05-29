Crook robs South Florida liquor store, pistol-whips clerk

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida liquor store manager is hoping crystal-clear surveillance video of a man who went on to rob his business at gunpoint and pistol-whip his employee will lead to his arrest.

The footage shows the subject sneaking behind the cashier’s friend at Sweeney’s Liquor in Pembroke Park, Thursday, at around 4:30 a.m.

The cashier, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, described the terrifying moments. “There was a gun in my face. Obviously, he wanted the money, you know?” he said.

The video shows the clerk taking several hits to the head as he frantically works to meet the gunman’s demands. “I just tried to give him what he wanted and tried to get him out as fast as possible,” said the employee.

Decked out in camo, the subject kept his face covered covered his face during the actual robbery and attack. However, 15 minutes earlier, when he first entered the store, his face was in full view.

The crook took off with about $2,000 in cash and two pints of liquor.

The store, located at 3200 West Hallandale Beach Blvd., only offers drive-thru service after midnight.

Sweeney’s manager, who also asked not to be identified, is still reeling from the brazen stick-up. “Being bold enough to come into the store with a gun and point it at an employee and hit employees with it, that now, you took it to another level,” he said.

It’s a level the manager has never seen. In the past, he’s had plenty of people lift liquor at other stores. Some were caught on camera hiding bottles in their clothes. Some even turned their children into accomplices, whereas others just grabbed the goods and dashed out.

But even though these were all all costly crimes, the manager said, this case could have cost someone their life. “I definitely want him off the street, as maybe next time he just won’t hit the employee. Maybe next time he’ll shoot them,” he said. “It’s very bad.”

In addition to the reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, Sweeney’s Liquor is offering an additional $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the subject’s arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)