Crowbar smashed through Florida man’s windshield while on highway

A crowbar smashed through a Florida man’s windshield while he was driving on the highway.

The crowbar shattered his windshield and sprayed glass everywhere. The steering wheel stopped the crowbar from hitting him.

The driver was uninjured but said he is counting his blessings.

He said, “It’s very scary, very fortunate to be okay – very lucky. It’s kinda like a final destination movie.”

The man was behind a semi-truck on a local highway when the truck driver ran over the crowbar, kicking it up and causing it to fly into his windshield. He stayed clear of the median, other cars, and the concrete barriers in the area while pulling over. He said the area was busy due to construction.

“Luckily I had, somebody else pull off, a good samaritan pull of with me to make sure I was okay.”

The man also wants his story to be a reminder to other drivers to always be aware of what’s going on around them while on the road.

