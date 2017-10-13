NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Some Massachusetts residents are a few dollars richer after a man decided to toss his paycheck in the air and let the money float in the wind.

A crowd of people gathered at a Northampton intersection on Thursday afternoon to scrape up the dollar bills after 28-year-old Paul Vidich decided to dump his $389 paycheck.

Vidich works as a carpenter, and he had his most recent paycheck taken out in hundreds of $1 and $2 bills.

While he describes himself as “ridiculously frugal,” Vidich says it felt good to give the money away.

He says he didn’t have a message behind the unexpected donation, but wanted to demonstrate what he called “the absurdity of money and said money can have a negative impact on society.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)