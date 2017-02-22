Crowds gather in Boston against Trump immigration policies

BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered in Boston to protest some of the President’s policies on immigration.

Immigrants getting the support of Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy.

“My fear,” said Ed Markey, “is that this could lead to families across our country fearing that there could be a gestapo like knock on their door.”

“This is about families, this is about communities,” said Kennedy. “This is about people that have come to our country that are now part of our country.”

Markey and Kennedy also condemned the wall that President Trump is planning to build along the Mexican border.

