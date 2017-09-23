Crowds gather on Boston Common in attempt to set world record

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Children’s Services of Roxbury attempted to establish the record for the world’s largest human peace sign today.

The attempt was held at 11 a.m. in the Boston Common.

The event was part of the Children’s Services of Roxbury’s new campaign called, ‘Peace of Mind.’ CSR wrote on their Facebook page that they believe, “Peace begins and ends with building strong, nurturing family environments.”

CSR said they wanted to get more than 6,000 people to join the human peace sign.

Guinness does not currently have a record for the world’s largest human peace sign. However, they determined that CSR would have to get at least 5,000 people in order to get the record.

Unofrtunately, CSR was only able to get 1,682 people to be in the human peace sign.

