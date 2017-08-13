Crowds gather on Boston Common to protest Charlottesville violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common Saturday night in a show of solidarity, taking a stand against hatred.

Just hours after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, locals were protesting here in Boston. Demonstrators say they want people to know that hate will not be tolerated.

Many of the protesters chanted, sang and carried signs denouncing the alt-right movement, which they claimed promotes discrimination and violence.

Speakers said the event was planned by the Boston Feminist Liberation. The group was able to rally a sizable amount of demonstrators even though they only put the word out on Facebook five hours ahead of time.

Organizers say a variety of alt-right groups are planning a protest in Boston next week, and they say they will counter-protest with a large group of people as well.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)