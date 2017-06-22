Cruiser stolen from detective’s Chelmsford home found, loaded shotgun still missing

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Chelmsford are searching for a loaded shotgun after an unmarked police cruiser and personal car were stolen overnight from a detective’s home.

Police said thieves broke into the detective’s garage sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The thieves stole several sets of keys before driving off with an unmarked Ford Taurus cruiser and Saturn station wagon.

Police said the Saturn was found a half mile from the detective’s home on Canal Street and the cruiser was recovered at around 9 a.m. Thursday on Bowden Street in Lowell. When officers searched the cruiser, they found that the shotgun was missing. An empty pistol lockbox was also missing from the car.

An “aggressive” and “intensive” search is underway to locate the stolen weapon. Chelmsford and Lowell K-9 units have been dispatched to assist with the search.

“Locating this stolen police weapon is our top priority at this time,” said Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

