Cryptic tweet from David Ortiz sends Red Sox fans into frenzy

A strange Tweet sent out Monday night by David Ortiz left many Red Sox fans scratching their heads.

In the tweet, Ortiz tagged the Boston Globe’s Twitter handle, but did not add any message.

The newspaper responded to the tweet and told Ortiz that they were “listening.”

Ortiz has not posted anything since the cryptic tweet.

The tweet left some fans hoping that the retired slugger has something important to say, namely a return in 2017.

