CT man honored for over 70-years of service at company

(WHDH) — A Connecticut man was honored for over 70-years of service at the same company.

Merv Clemson, 89, worked at Fuss & O’Neill Engineering Firm in Manchester, CT for 73-years.

Clemson started working at the age of 16 as a surveyor. He took only one brief break to serve in the Korean War.

When asked why he stayed with the company for so long, Clemson said, “The people mostly. It wasn’t a big paying job. Don’t think that. It was not a big paying job but the people were nice.”

The company’s CEO had a permanent addition to the area outside of the building installed to honor Clemson and his work for years to come.

The city’s mayor also declared November 2nd, 2017 as Merv Clemson Day in Manchester.

