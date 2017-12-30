CT State Police said slick roads caused car to jump barrier

(WHDH) — Connecticut State Police said light snowfall and slick conditions caused a car to jump a roadside barrier.

The crash happened on I-84W on Sunday morning. There were no injuries were reported.

Connecticut State Police, as well as state police throughout New England, are reminding drivers to reduce speed due to freezing temperatures.

#CTtraffic: Snow is falling in several areas across the state, and it might not be heavy or sticking to all surfaces, but….. with these very low temperatures roads still may be slick. Reduce your speed.

This no injury crash occurred I84 wb x11 Newton. pic.twitter.com/8b549Ufts2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2017

Shortly after the crash, CT State Police said they responded to a rollover on another slippery roadway.

#cttraffic: Rt 8 south near x27 in Naugatuck is closed due to rollover accident w/ minor injuries. FD & CSP on scene. pic.twitter.com/vVzb3op1Ih — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)