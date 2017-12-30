CT State Police said slick roads, speed caused car to jump barrier

(WHDH) — Connecticut State Police said light snowfall, slick conditions and speed caused a car to jump a roadside barrier.
The crash happened on I-84W on Sunday morning. There were no injuries were reported.
Connecticut State Police, as well as state police throughout New England, are reminding drivers to reduce speed due to freezing temperatures.
Shortly after the crash, CT State Police said they responded to a rollover on another slippery roadway.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)