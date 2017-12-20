Cumberland Farms offering free coffee on Christmas Day

(WHDH) — Traveling on Christmas Day? Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee to help fuel your trip!

Customers can score a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size on Dec. 25.

Flavor shots will be available at no additional cost.

The offer is good from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at the chain’s nearly 600 locations across the Northeast and Florida.

