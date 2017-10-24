Curfew imposed in Lawrence after shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Lawrence have imposed a strict curfew in the city after one person was killed and three people were injured in two separate shootings late Monday night.

Police first responded at around 10:30 p.m. to Holy Family Hospital after staff members reported three men had come in with gunshot wounds. Police said they later learned that a shooting had happened near the Lawrence/Methuen line at Howard Park. Two of the men were seriously injured and taken to a Boston hospital for additional treatment. A third man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, officers responded to South Union Street for a report of a car crash that knocked down several utility poles. Paramedics were rendering aid to the driver when they discovered the individual had been shot in the chest, according to police. The driver, an adult male, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No names were immediately released and authorities have not announced any arrests.

As a result of the deadly night night in the city, Lawrence Police have imposed a curfew, which will be effective immediately.

“The Lawrence Police will be imposing a strict curfew on all public property, including parks, at sundown. We encourage all members of the community to call police if they see any activity after dark in any city park,” Chief James Fitzpatrick said.

Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence Police detectives are investigating the two incidents. Police do not believe the shootings were connected.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)