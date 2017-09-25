‘Curious sinking:’ Lawyers blast man whose mom lost at sea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Insurance company lawyers are blasting a man whose mother was lost at sea, saying he made suspicious alterations to his boat before it sank in 2016.

Lawyers for Nathan Carman’s insurance company on Monday filed papers in federal court in Rhode Island saying the Vermont man is refusing to cooperate as they investigate his claim for what they call the “curious” sinking of his boat.

Carman’s mother, Linda, is presumed dead after his boat sank during a fishing trip they took out of Rhode Island. Carman is suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut in 2013.

Monday’s filing says Carman’s refusal to cooperate is “evasive and not in good faith” and says much evidence is missing, including Linda Carman.

Nathan Carman’s lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

