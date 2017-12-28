YUBA CITY, CA (WHDH) — A man in California sprung into action with a wooden chair when he saw someone trying to rob a Wendy’s.

Around 5 p.m. on Christmas, a would-be robber walked into the restaurant with a plastic bag over their head, showed a knife and demanded money.

That’s when one customer grabbed a chair and slammed it over the suspect’s head.

The suspect managed to get away without any cash.

