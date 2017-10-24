Customer tackles robbery suspect at bank in Pennsylvania

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — A customer jumped into action by tackling a suspect and preventing a robbery at a bank in Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video shows Robert Sakosky walking into the Honesdale National Bank just before noon on Friday. After two more people came in, police said John Ryall rushed into the bank, wearing a mask and brandishing a gun.

Ryall allegedly got the bank teller to put money in a bag before Sakosky was seen on surveillance camera tackling him to the ground. The two men struggled and then police said Sakosky grabbed away Ryall’s gun and threw the bag of money across the floor. Ryall then allegedly got up and ran out of the bank.

Sakosky directed police to where he ran and Ryall was arrested after Sakosky and bank employees identified him.

Sakosky manages a hotel near the bank. His employees said they were proud of what he did.

“He’s definitely a hero but he’s just a normal guy,” said Wade Nordahl, who works at Carbondale Grand Hotel. “I mean, he’s personable, he’s a good boss, he never gets angry, I’m honestly surprised he did it.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)