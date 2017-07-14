CVS employee chases shoplifter, shoots him to death

DALLAS, TX (WHDH) – A shoplifter was shot and killed at a Dallas CVS by a loss prevention employee, who now faces a murder charge.

According to Fox 26, Dallas Police claim 31-year-old Christopher Geddes was caught on camera, Sunday, stealing an item and running out of the store. Thirty-six-year-old Julio Ruvalcaba chased Geddes in his vehicle.

A police report states witnesses called 911 to report seeing a Camry and a Camaro chasing each other on a local highway. The Camry collided with a street sign at an exit, causing it to stop at an intersection.

The arrest report said Geddes “who was sitting in the passenger side of the Camry, exited the vehicle and walked towards the Camaro.”

The getaway driver for Geddes told Dallas Police Ruvalcaba then pulled out a gun, shooting Geddes. The shoplifter died a short time later, police said.

Ruvalcaba was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into jail. He has since posted bond.

“It was ridiculous,” said Geddes’ cousin, Donte Gordon. “It was totally unnecessary. It was uncalled-for.”

Geddes leaves behind a girlfriend and a 6-year-old daughter.