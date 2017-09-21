CVS Pharmacy announces limits on opioid prescription supply to fight addiction

(WHDH) — CVS Pharmacy says it is taking several steps to help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic by limiting the amount of medication given in prescriptions, increasing drug disposal programs, and investing in treatment and recovery services.

In a release put out by the company Thursday, CVS Health says it is “enhancing is enterprise-wide initiatives supporting safe drug disposal, utilization management…and funding for treatment and recovery programs.”

In a program that will take effect on Feb. 1, 2018, patients new to therapy will be limited to a 7-day supply. Additionally, daily dosages will be limited based on the strength of the opioid, and immediate release opioids will be required before extended-release opioids are dispensed.

The company also plans to expand its drug dispensal program with kiosks in an additional 750 pharmacies. This adds to 800 units that had been donated to law enforcement, according to the release. These kiosks will be located in pharmacies in Florida, Masachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

Pharmacies will also offer opioid use education programs for patients to educate on opioid safety and addiction dangers.

CVS will also expand its previous investments with a $2 million commitment to community health centers who are working on the front lines to combat opioid addiction.

