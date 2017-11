(WHDH) — CVS customers are facing a second day of trouble trying to get their medications from the pharmacy.

CVS officials said a system interruption is impacting some of its stores around the country.

On Twitter, the company stated that they are still able to fill prescriptions but some users said that was not true.

