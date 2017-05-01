Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say they are looking for the vehicle that struck and critically injured a cyclist over the weekend.

Police say the cyclist was struck in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday by a silver or gray sedan.

Responding officers found the cyclist, a man about 30 years of age, down in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street. He was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

The vehicle drove way. Police think it may have damage on the roof near the windshield area on the driver’s side.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car.

