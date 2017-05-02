Cyclist involved in Back Bay hit and run has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - The cyclist involved in a Back Bay hit and run on Sunday has died.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Richard Archer of South Boston.

He was taken to an area hospital after the crash with life threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

