Cyclists ride in honor of courier killed in Back Bay hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cyclists participated in a “ghost ride” Wednesday evening to honor a courier who died after he was struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run.

The ride began at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street, where police said 29-year-old Rick Archer was hit by a car, which then took off. Archer died in the hospital two days later.

Friends and fellow cyclists rode to City Hall to attend a transportation meeting and demand more funding for safer bike riding.

Earlier Wednesday, 25-year-old suspect Malone Kidanemariam appeared in court on hit-and-run charges. Police said Kidanemariam turned himself in after his two passengers identified him to authorities.

Police said the car Kidanemariam was driving was rented and it was found days later with front-end damage in the Boston Common parking garage.

